Advertisement

Metro Atlanta shows support for Ukraine amid war

As support for Ukraine continues to pour in, some Metro Atlanta residents are rolling up their sleeves to lend a helping hand.
By Savannah Louie
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As support for Ukraine continues to pour in, some metro Atlanta residents are rolling up their sleeves to lend a helping hand.

CBS46 spoke to mother and daughter, Marina and Ira, who are among thousands on edge in Ukraine.

“All of Ukraine cannot flee many people stayed to fight many people stayed to fight the enemy,” said Marina.

CBS46 spoke to mother and daughter, Marina and Ira, who among thousands on edge in Ukraine.
CBS46 spoke to mother and daughter, Marina and Ira, who among thousands on edge in Ukraine.(CBS46)

Half a world away stories of devastation hit close to home in an Atlanta suburb.

“People in Ukraine are the bravest in the world. But please help them,” said Svitlana Lechtchenko who moved here from Ukraine years ago.

Svitlana Lechtchenko
Svitlana Lechtchenko(CBS46)

You can find more info about these efforts here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aaron Buchanan
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired after fatal crash
Cobb County Police on scene of shooting in Mableton
Cobb County Police on scene of shooting in Mableton
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.
Man, woman found shot to death at residence in Winder
Gas Prices Surge
Georgia residents react to surge in gas prices