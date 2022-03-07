Metro Atlanta shows support for Ukraine amid war

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As support for Ukraine continues to pour in, some metro Atlanta residents are rolling up their sleeves to lend a helping hand.

CBS46 spoke to mother and daughter, Marina and Ira, who are among thousands on edge in Ukraine.

“All of Ukraine cannot flee many people stayed to fight many people stayed to fight the enemy,” said Marina.

CBS46 spoke to mother and daughter, Marina and Ira, who among thousands on edge in Ukraine. (CBS46)

Half a world away stories of devastation hit close to home in an Atlanta suburb.

“People in Ukraine are the bravest in the world. But please help them,” said Svitlana Lechtchenko who moved here from Ukraine years ago.

Svitlana Lechtchenko (CBS46)

You can find more info about these efforts here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.