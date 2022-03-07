Nearly a dozen people shot within two days in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The latest crime reports from the Atlanta Police Department show an alarming uptick in violence over the weekend in Atlanta.

Police said seven people were shot on Saturday and two people were shot on Sunday.

On Saturday, a triple shooting unfolded outside of the Atlanta Fair after police said a fight between teenagers unfolded on the fairgrounds.

Detectives said around 9:30 p.m. they located two teenage boys, ages 14 and 19, who were shot after the fight at the fair. Both teens made it to the hospital but homicide detectives said a third teen who was also shot right outside the fair was 16-year-old Joshua Adetunji who police said died on scene.

Police are still working to find the person who is responsible.

Thirty minutes after the fair shooting, police said a woman was found shot in a pick-up truck near Interstate 75 and Arthur Langford Jr. Parkway but she managed to make it to the hospital.

Meanwhile in that same area at around the same time, police said a man and two women were also shot while riding in a Lamborghini. All three made it to the hospital.

Police said they also received a report from a fourth person who said they were shot at in the area where the Lamborghini shooting occurred, but they were not wounded. Investigators said they believe this shooting stemmed from an altercation earlier Saturday night.

On Sunday, the violent trend continued. Police said a woman was shot after an altercation with a man in southwest Atlanta.

Police also told CBS46 News that they responded to reports of a person shot on Marietta Boulevard outside of a local strip club, but they were unable to speak with the victim who they believe made it to the hospital.

A man was also shot to death at a recording studio on Sunday night. A man was arrested for that shooting.

Lastly, police say they found a man with multiple stab wounds in the area of 578 Whitehall St. SW. Bystanders told police that the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of men and it eventually turned physical, which resulted in the stabbing.

Police said at least six shootings over the weekend started with a dispute and ended in gunfire.

