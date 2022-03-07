Political hopefuls show up at state capitol to qualify for 2022 election

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of political hopefuls filed into the state capitol today to get their names on the 2022 ballot.

Qualifying Day marks the official start of the campaign season.

With Democrats on one side and Republicans on the other, a train of political veterans and hopefuls filed into the state capitol to officialy qualify for the 2022 elections.

Flying in from Washington, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock working his way through a crowd of admirers.

Warnock is facing competition from football great Herschel Walker on the GOP ticket, hoping to break into politics by unseating the famed Atlanta pastor.

Warnock is focusing on issues like fuel and medical care needs.

Walker believes that he is going to win the primary.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath spoke to CBS46 about the 7th District congressional race where she’ll go up against fellow Democrat Congresswoman Carolyn Bordeaux.

Additionally, longtime state Rep. WInifred Dukes is looking to become the first Black agriculture commissioner.

Candidates will have a few more days to qualify.

