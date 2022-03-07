Worried about the cost of gas? Tips on how to save at the pump

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The national average price of gasoline in the U.S. broke the existing record on Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The previous all-time record was $4.103 per gallon, which was set in 2008. The new record is $4.104 per gallon.

Unfortunately, the cost of gas is expected to go even higher. According to GasBuddy, the cost of gas could go as high as $4.50 per gallon nationally and the residents of California could pay as much as $5.50 per gallon.

There are things you can do though to save money at the pump. Additionally, there is an online calculator that will help you figure out your fuel costs. The calculator uses information about your commute, cost of gas and the type of vehicle you drive to figure out how much your commute will cost you. Click here for the calculator.

TIPS ON HOW TO SAVE MONEY ON GAS

Keep your care in shape.

Avoid aggressive driving.

Drive at a steady speed.

Glide into your stops.

Avoid traffic congestion.

Drive a smaller vehicle.

Maintain proper tire pressure.

Don’t carry heavy items in your vehicle.

Keep you tank at least half full.

Don’t idle the engine unnecessarily.

Turn down the A/C or turn it off.

Don’t strap things to the top of your vehicle.

Carpool with others.

Use public transportation.

Don’t use premium gas if you don’t need it.

Drive to your farthest destination first.

Coast in gear.

Choose a right-turn route only.

Use gas apps to find cheapest gas.

Diesel is also approaching a new record. The previous record was $4.846 per gallon. The national average is currently $4.63 and is expected to break the record in the next two weeks.

