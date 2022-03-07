Advertisement

Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Pistons

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)((AP Photo/Evan Vucci))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Atlanta Hawks (31-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (17-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Detroit Pistons. Young ranks fifth in the league scoring 28.0 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 13-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows 112.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 20-20 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta has a 16-25 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 122-104 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jerami Grant is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

