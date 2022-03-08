AirBnB grassroots movement helps donors send money to Ukrainians

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People around the world are booking AirBnbs in Ukraine, but they don’t plan on actually checking in. It’s part of a movement on social media for donations to go directly to those who need it in Ukraine as the country deals with a Russian invasion.

“We just want to say that we are so inspired the generosity of our community,” said Liz Fusco, a spokesperson for AirBnB.

It can be difficult during times of a crisis to make sure money gets to a real person who needs it; not knowing where your contribution goes can be a deterrent to donating. And that’s how the idea came about.

“I thought that I would go ahead would book a room and the money would go to someone that’s still alive, and would go to a real person,” said Kathe Kline, who booked a room in Ukraine, and doesn’t plan on using it.

Millions of dollars have reportedly been given to Ukrainians by people booking rooms; the users don’t plan on actually checking in.

“I just thought that was such a great idea, because the money goes to a real person,” said Kline.

AirBnB has stated it is waving booking fees in Ukraine to make sure 100% of the money goes directly to Ukrainians.

“The money is paid out is sent to a host within 24 hours of check-in and that’s whether or not you arrive,” said Fusco.

And some are posting responses from those in Ukraine online - a real person writing back, with gratitude.

“I just wanted to make sure that the Ukrainian people know that I do support them. And what a tragic thing that’s going on right now,” said Kline.

Airbnb.org is funding short term housing for up to 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine. They say they support refugee guests regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they identify.

You can help by offering temporary stays for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org, or donating to fund stays.

