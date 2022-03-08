Atlanta Police searching for man missing since Jan. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

APD says 46-year-old Antoine Wilson was last seen on Jesse Hill Jr Drive on Jan. 24, 2022.

Wilson is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a fur hat, black jeans, black shirt, leather jacket and white shoes.

If you have any information on Antoine Wilson, please contact APD’s Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at 404-546-2472 or jjrivers@atlantaga.gov.

