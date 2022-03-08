Advertisement

Atlanta’s Coca-Cola announces it is suspending operations in Russia

Cyberattack threatens work stoppage at Coca-Cola distributor
Cyberattack threatens work stoppage at Coca-Cola distributor
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Coca-Cola Company, which has its headquarters in Atlanta, has announced that it is suspending its business in Russia.

The company issued the following statement:

Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.

We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.

Coca-Cola joins a growing list of businesses that have announced they will no longer operate in Russia, including McDonald’s.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
McDonald’s to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia
Coca-Cola United
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola criticized for continuing operations with Russia as attack unfolds
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and...
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial begins in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
Biden seeking more health care for vets exposed to burn pits
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
Voters cast ballots on controversial Georgia spaceport