East Point PD assists FBI to rescue kidnapped Pa. boy

(3TV/CBS 5)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A toddler from Philadelphia is safe thanks to efforts from East Point Police and FBI Atlanta and Philadelphia.

The East Point Police Department says on Feb. 28, FBI Atlanta and East Point Police rescued a two-year-old boy from an East Point apartment around 1:30 p.m.

FBI Philadelphia requested the assistance of FBI Atlanta and East Point PD after the child was allegedly kidnapped from his mother’s Darby, Pennsylvania home in the early hours of Feb. 27, according to EPPD.

East Point Police say the child was recovered unharmed and reunited with his mother. Officers arrested Seneca Cox on an arrest warrant issued out of Pennsylvania for kidnapping related charges. Cox will be transferred to Pennsylvania to face those charges.

