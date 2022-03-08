FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms continue through early Wednesday, cold and windy Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A FIRST ALERT continues through tonight into Wednesday for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, the rain will shift north of I-20 after sunset, with the rain spreading back into Metro Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

NO SEVERE WEATHER is expected, but we’ll see periods of heavy rain.

Scattered rain and storms at 10pm (CBS46)

6am Wednesday morning (CBS46)

We’ll see additional showers and storms develop Wednesday afternoon - mainly south of LaGrange/Atlanta/Athens.

1″ to 2.5″ of rain is expected through Wednesday afternoon.

Although rain chances continue through the rest of the week, all eyes are on this weekend!

A strong cold front will move in late Friday into Saturday.

Very cold temperatures move in this weekend - with a hard freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There is also the potential for SNOW in Northwest Georgia.

Totals will be light, with a dusting to up to 1″ of snow possible.

Snow possible early Saturday morning (CBS46)

It will also be VERY windy and VERY cold! Highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday afternoon. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s!

Expect a hard freeze Saturday night, as temperatures drop to the 20s.

Saturday's high temperatures (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.