Grandfather sentenced to life in prison by Cobb County for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County grandfather who molested three generations has been sentenced to life in prison plus 5 years, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

Johnson’s charges stemmed from allegations that he committed multiple acts of sexual assault on an 8-year old child starting in 2017. Cobb County Police Department Sergeant Lindsay Mack led the investigation which also revealed the 8-year old victim’s mother had been sexually abused by Johnson as a child as well. During the trial, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull and Assistant District Attorney Alex Clark presented evidence which included the testimony of law enforcement, medical personnel, and the victim, who is now twelve. Another witness testified she had also been raped by Johnson as a child when he was married to her mother. The jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts of the indictment.

“This is the beginning of breaking generational curses for my family,” the victim’s mother said in her impact statement during sentencing.

