Johns Creek Elementary School lifts lockdown following reports of armed robber near campus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Findley Oaks Elementary School students started the day under lockdown as police searched for an armed robber in the area.

Johns Creek and Forsyth County police say they received reports of an armed robbery near Medlock Bridge, less than four miles from the school.

School officials say the school was placed on a hard lockdown to ensure student and staff safety, then downgraded to a soft lockdown. The lockdown has since ended and classes resumed to their normal schedules.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

This is a developing story.

