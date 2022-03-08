Advertisement

Police actively searching for 26-year-old woman who went missing near Woodstock riverbank

Olde Rope Mill Park, Woodstock
Olde Rope Mill Park, Woodstock(Woodstock)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search is currently underway for a 26-year-old woman who disappeared from a riverbank at Olde Rope Mill Park in Woodstock.

Police say they received calls from the woman’s mother just before 1:30 a.m. who said her daughter called her from the park during the night and when she arrived to check on her daughter, she found her swimming in Little River during the park’s closing hours.

Officers responded to the park and found the woman in the river. After trying to get her to leave the water and throwing out safety lines, fire crews say the woman continued swimming down the river until they lost site of her near the I-575 overpass.

Details surrounding the woman’s identity or why she was at the park remain limited. Search and rescue efforts continue. CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will have the latest details on this developing story.

Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic school bus
Johns Creek Elementary School lifts lockdown following reports of armed robber near campus
Covid-19 and children
Declutter your home with UNITS Atlanta
Police sirens
‘We cannot fix this crime issue alone’ Atlanta police respond to recent uptick in violence