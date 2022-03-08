Police actively searching for 26-year-old woman who went missing near Woodstock riverbank

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search is currently underway for a 26-year-old woman who disappeared from a riverbank at Olde Rope Mill Park in Woodstock.

Police say they received calls from the woman’s mother just before 1:30 a.m. who said her daughter called her from the park during the night and when she arrived to check on her daughter, she found her swimming in Little River during the park’s closing hours.

Officers responded to the park and found the woman in the river. After trying to get her to leave the water and throwing out safety lines, fire crews say the woman continued swimming down the river until they lost site of her near the I-575 overpass.

Details surrounding the woman’s identity or why she was at the park remain limited. Search and rescue efforts continue. CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will have the latest details on this developing story.

