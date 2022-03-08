Advertisement

Police investigating double shooting in Lithonia that left teen dead

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting in Lithonia that left an 18-year-old man dead Monday night.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Stablewood Way. Police say the teen apparently got into a dispute with a 25-year-old man which escalated when the 18-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him. A third man then shot the 18-year-old. DCPD says the third man will not face charges after investigators determined the fatal shot was fired in self-defense.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is listed to be in critical condition.

