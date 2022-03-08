Advertisement

Police release photo of car believed to be connected to Monday’s shooting in Mableton

Car believed to be connected to shooting in Mableton on March 7, 2022.
Car believed to be connected to shooting in Mableton on March 7, 2022.(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police has released photos of the car they believe is connected to the shooting on St. Martins Lane in Mableton on Monday.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Ricardo Ward of Hampton lying in the driveway with several gunshot wounds. Officers learned that Ward has also been run over by a vehicle in addition to being shot. Ward was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The shooter has not been arrested.

The vehicle is a 2000′s model Toyota sedan and is silver or champagne in color.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

