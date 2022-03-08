Police release photo of car believed to be connected to Monday’s shooting in Mableton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police has released photos of the car they believe is connected to the shooting on St. Martins Lane in Mableton on Monday.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Ricardo Ward of Hampton lying in the driveway with several gunshot wounds. Officers learned that Ward has also been run over by a vehicle in addition to being shot. Ward was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The shooter has not been arrested.

The vehicle is a 2000′s model Toyota sedan and is silver or champagne in color.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

