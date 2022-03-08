Rainy Afternoon & Evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with cloudy and cool conditions, but rain is on the way for later today.

Tuesday Forecast:

Cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon. Light showers spread in by lunchtime and heavy rain arrives by mid-afternoon. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder continue overnight through Wednesday morning.

High: 58°

Average High: 64°

Chance of Rain: 90% PM

Rain Arrives after 11am. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Cool, mostly cloudy and damp weather continues through Friday. A major cold blast arrives Saturday with the chance of morning snow showers in North Georgia. Sunshine returns quickly Saturday but it will be windy and very cold with highs in the low 40s. Plan on a hard freeze Saturday night. You’ll want to cover sensitive early blooms. It stays sunny but breezy and cold Sunday.

Much cooler temperatures this week (cbs46)

