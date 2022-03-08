Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day parade returning to midtown Atlanta

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Atlanta
St. Patrick's Day Parade in Atlanta(Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade Inc. | Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade Inc.)
By Joyce Lupiani and Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is returning to the streets of midtown on March 12.

The parade will start at noon at the intersection of Peachtree and 15th Street and continue down Peachtree to 5th Street.

PARADE ROUTE

More than 2,000 dancers, musicians, Irish and local dignitaries are expected to march in the parade.

PHOTO GALLERY

The parade will honor metro Atlanta’s first responders.

The parade is being presented by Irish Network Atlanta, a local chapter of Irish Network USA created to integrate the Southeast with the community of Irish, Irish Americans and friends of Ireland.

Click here for more information.

Parade organizers are encouraging attendees to consider taking MARTA to Midtown or the Arts Center due to limited parking.

If you are considering driving, the following parking decks will be open:

  • Colony Square parking deck on 14th
  • Campanile parking deck on Juniper
  • Proscenium parking deck on Crescent
  • Promenade II parking deck on 15th
  • 1000 space deck on the corner of West Peachtree and 10th Street

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Car believed to be connected to shooting in Mableton on March 7, 2022.
Police release photo of car believed to be connected to Monday’s shooting in Mableton
Shooting
Police investigating double shooting in Lithonia that left teen dead
A petition to release Brittney Griner from Russian law enforcement has already gotten thousands...
Thousands petition for WNBA stars release following drug arrest in Russia
A search is currently underway for a 26-year-old woman who disappeared from a riverbank at Olde...
Police actively searching for 26-year-old woman who went missing near Woodstock riverbank