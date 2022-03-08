St. Patrick’s Day parade returning to midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is returning to the streets of midtown on March 12.

The parade will start at noon at the intersection of Peachtree and 15th Street and continue down Peachtree to 5th Street.

More than 2,000 dancers, musicians, Irish and local dignitaries are expected to march in the parade.

The parade will honor metro Atlanta’s first responders.

The parade is being presented by Irish Network Atlanta, a local chapter of Irish Network USA created to integrate the Southeast with the community of Irish, Irish Americans and friends of Ireland.

Parade organizers are encouraging attendees to consider taking MARTA to Midtown or the Arts Center due to limited parking.

If you are considering driving, the following parking decks will be open:

Colony Square parking deck on 14th

Campanile parking deck on Juniper

Proscenium parking deck on Crescent

Promenade II parking deck on 15th

1000 space deck on the corner of West Peachtree and 10th Street

