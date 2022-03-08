Stacey Abrams qualifies for run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s governor’s race is officially heating up.

Stacey Abrams qualified to have her name on the ballot today, marking her second run for Georgia governor.

Abrams stepped off an elevator to a roaring reception from supporters.

Abrams, who lost to Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race, previously ran on the platform of “opportunity for all” pushing for Medicaid expansion, full funding of education, and building economic opportunity.

“If Stacey Abrams had it her way, Georgia businesses would have spent the last two years shuttered, children would have been barred from their classrooms, government mandates would rule the everyday lives of Georgia families, and woke politics would be the law of the land…

He went on to claim Abrams sees the Governor’s seat as a stepping stone to the white House.

Meanwhile Abrams calling Kemp’s refusal to expand Medicaid callous telling CBS46 that the Democratic party in her view is strong this election cycle and can make changes.

Gov. Kemp is expected to qualify later this week. David Perdue is also expected to qualify soon.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.