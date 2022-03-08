Advertisement

Stacey Abrams qualifies for run for Georgia governor

FILE - Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama...
FILE - Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta, Nov. 2, 2020. A resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor’s offices. The turnaround — which is expected but far from assured — is fueled by an unpopular Joe Biden presidency, deep frustration with the lingering pandemic and fresh concerns about inflation, as well as the GOP having history on its side. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Hayley Mason
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s governor’s race is officially heating up.

Stacey Abrams qualified to have her name on the ballot today, marking her second run for Georgia governor.

Abrams stepped off an elevator to a roaring reception from supporters.

Abrams, who lost to Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race, previously ran on the platform of “opportunity for all” pushing for Medicaid expansion, full funding of education, and building economic opportunity.

“If Stacey Abrams had it her way, Georgia businesses would have spent the last two years shuttered, children would have been barred from their classrooms, government mandates would rule the everyday lives of Georgia families, and woke politics would be the law of the land…

He went on to claim Abrams sees the Governor’s seat as a stepping stone to the white House.

Meanwhile Abrams calling Kemp’s refusal to expand Medicaid callous telling CBS46 that the Democratic party in her view is strong this election cycle and can make changes.

Gov. Kemp is expected to qualify later this week. David Perdue is also expected to qualify soon.

