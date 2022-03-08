VIDEO: Dunwoody Police officers rescue person from house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three police officers with the Dunwoody Police Department are being recognized for rescuing a person who was trapped in a house fire on Wilder Court.

A 911 call was received shortly before 4 a.m. Officers arrived on scene shortly after and found one of the residents outside. However, the other resident was trapped inside the home.

A police officer kicked in a door and the three police officers were able to pull the trapped individual outside and begin life-saving measures until medics could take over.

