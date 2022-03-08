Advertisement

VIDEO: Dunwoody Police officers rescue person from house fire

Dunwoody Police Department officers rescue person from house fire.
Dunwoody Police Department officers rescue person from house fire.(DUNWOODY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Joyce Lupiani and Mary Smith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three police officers with the Dunwoody Police Department are being recognized for rescuing a person who was trapped in a house fire on Wilder Court.

A 911 call was received shortly before 4 a.m. Officers arrived on scene shortly after and found one of the residents outside. However, the other resident was trapped inside the home.

A police officer kicked in a door and the three police officers were able to pull the trapped individual outside and begin life-saving measures until medics could take over.

