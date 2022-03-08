Advertisement

Voters cast ballots on controversial Georgia spaceport

FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, has denied a request to stop Camden County from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to opponents of the project. (Spaceport Camden via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county’s plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets is going before voters in a referendum forced by opponents of the project.

The special election Tuesday in coastal Camden County gives voters a chance to block county commissioners from purchasing 4,000 acres of land for the planned Spaceport Camden.

Commissioners are fighting in court to have the election declared invalid. They asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday to prohibit certification of the vote until their court challenge gets decided.

Opponents in February gathered enough petition signatures to force a vote on whether the county can buy land for the spaceport. They say rocket launches pose environmental and safety risks.

County officials promise a big economic payoff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cyberattack threatens work stoppage at Coca-Cola distributor
Atlanta’s Coca-Cola announces it is suspending operations in Russia
Antoine Wilson
Atlanta Police searching for man missing since Jan. 24
Dunwoody Police Department officers rescue person from house fire.
VIDEO: Dunwoody Police officers rescue person from house fire
Car believed to be connected to shooting in Mableton on March 7, 2022.
Police release photo of car believed to be connected to Monday’s shooting in Mableton