65 people arrested in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office just arrested 65 people.

GCSO says that the suspects were arrested over the last 8 days and many had narcotics, cash, drug paraphernalia and weapons in their possession at the time of their arrest.

The arrests were the result of 3,812 staffing hours and work by multiple departments to identify the possible suspects.

