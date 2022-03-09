CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste chats with Monica Pearson about ‘One on One with Monica Pearson’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wednesday morning, reporter Brooks Baptiste got a chance to talk to the journalism legend Monica Pearson about her new show on PeachtreeTV.

The show is titled “One on One with Monica Pearson.” During her first episode, she interviewed Civil Rights icon and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young. If you missed that episode, you can watch it by clicking here.

Watch Brooks and Monica talk about what to expect on the next episode of “One of One with Monica Pearson.”

Pearson, the first African American and female to anchor an evening newscast in Atlanta, retired from broadcasting in 2012 after spending nearly 40 years in the Atlanta market. During that time, she received nearly three dozen regional Emmy awards.

Watch the next episode with country singer Jimmie Allen and comedian Jeff Foxworthy at 8 p.m. March 27.

She joined CBS46 and PeachtreeTV in January. In addition to “One on One with Monica Pearson,” she will also host an additional show on PeachtreeTV. Details for that show will be announced soon.

Monica Pearson Peachtree TV (WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.