Clayton County schools to keep mask mandate as COVID-19 restrictions ease

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County students will be keeping their masks on until the end of the school year following a decision by the district.

Clayton County District officials said they will be keeping the mask mandate in place, despite new the CDC guidance that dropped the mandate in areas with low to moderate transmission.

“All decisions made for COVID-19 and district operations are being made always in the best interest of our students,” Clayton County District Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley said.

Masks will still be required on the bus, in buildings and testing will still take place when necessary, according to the district.

Officials also told CBS46 that students will still be required to use the symptoms app to enter facilities.

Parents say even though cases are trending down waiting is still the safest option.

“I love it because everybody is not vaccinated, some kids are and some kids aren’t,” Clayton County parent Sharleen Ross said.

Ross said her son has always been a “Straight A” student until he was forced to learn from home during the pandemic. “His GPA actually fell down because he’s actually an A student but it fell when he was at home and he wasn’t really paying attention in class.”

She said her son has been back on track ever since he was able to return to in person instruction with his teachers.

Another parent we spoke to also felt that even though cases are trending down, keeping the mask mandate in place is still the safest option for now.

“Well even those who are vaccinated they are still passing the COVID-19 so I think they should still wear their mask until we are a little more clear of the pandemic,” Clayton County parent Victoria Muhmmad said.

The district said they will reassess the mask mandate during the summer time.

