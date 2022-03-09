Advertisement

Cool & Damp Today... Major Cold on the Way

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain moves out through the morning and clouds persist through the day with hit and miss drizzle through the afternoon.

Mostly dry after 11am
Tuesday Forecast:

Cloudy and gloomy through the day with temps hovering in the 50s. A few light showers are possible in the afternoon, especially south of I-20.

High: 59°

Average High: 64°

Chance of Rain: 50% AM

What You Need to Know:

Freezing temperatures are possible Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings.
A major cold blast arrives Saturday. A quick burth of heavy rain is likely around sunrise Saturday morning, and snow showers are likely in NW Georgia. Flurries may make their way into Metro after the rain moves out. Sunshine returns Saturday afternoon but it will be windy and very cold with highs in the low 40s. Plan on a hard freeze Saturday night. You’ll want to cover sensitive early blooms. It stays sunny but breezy and cold Sunday.

Brief snow showers are possible in NW GA.
