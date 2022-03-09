East Point Police looking for person of interest in connection to body found near vacant house

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point Police Department has released a photo of a person of interest who may know something about the female’s body that was discovered near a vacant house in mid-February.

An autopsy determined the young woman died of blunt force trauma. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted for their assistance and they provided a sketch of the female.

Police believe she was in her teens when she died. During their investigation, police found a cell phone near where the unidentified teen was found. The photo of the person of interest was taken from that phone.

At this time, the woman in the phone is only a person of interest. The female appears to have the tattoo “BLESSED” on her chest.

If you have any information on this case or her identity please contact 404-559-6300 or email police@eastpointcity.org. You can also be anonymous and give a tip to Crimestoppers at https://atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers.

