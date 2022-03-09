Advertisement

East Point Police looking for person of interest in connection to body found near vacant house

East Point Police are looking for a woman who may know something about the teen killed in...
East Point Police are looking for a woman who may know something about the teen killed in mid-February.(East Point Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point Police Department has released a photo of a person of interest who may know something about the female’s body that was discovered near a vacant house in mid-February.

An autopsy determined the young woman died of blunt force trauma. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted for their assistance and they provided a sketch of the female.

Police believe she was in her teens when she died. During their investigation, police found a cell phone near where the unidentified teen was found. The photo of the person of interest was taken from that phone.

PREVIOUS STORY

At this time, the woman in the phone is only a person of interest. The female appears to have the tattoo “BLESSED” on her chest.

If you have any information on this case or her identity please contact 404-559-6300 or email police@eastpointcity.org. You can also be anonymous and give a tip to Crimestoppers at https://atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Rowan County has now transitioned to a “Low/Green” category, meaning there's a low level of...
Clayton County schools to keep mask mandate as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Brooks Baptiste and Monica Pearson chat about One on One with Monica Pearson
CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste chats with Monica Pearson about ‘One on One with Monica Pearson’