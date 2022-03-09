First Alert Saturday: Snow flurries and dangerous wind chills this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major taste of winter arrives this weekend. There is a FIRST ALERT for Saturday as snow flurries arrive early in the morning, accompanied by very cold temperatures and strong gusty winds. Until that next big system gets here, skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs near 60. We’ll also see a 30% chance of rain both Thursday and Friday, before rain chances increase quickly Friday night.

Snow flurries in NW Georgia (CBS46)

We will see snow flurries early Saturday morning in areas North and West of I-85. Areas north of Rome/Jasper/Cleveland will see 1/2″ to 2″ of snow. Areas south of that and up to I-20 in West Georgia will see a trace of snow to up to 1/2″ of snow. Overall, snow impacts will be low.

Snow totals Saturday morning (CBS46)

It will also be windy and very cold! Winds will gust up to 30mph Saturday with temperatures only warming to the upper 30s and low 40s. Wind chill temperatures Saturday will be frigid! Wind chills in the mountains will be in the single digits, with wind chills in Metro Atlanta only reaching the 20s.

7 day forecast: March 9, 2022 (CBS46)

There will be a hard freeze Saturday night/Sunday morning as lows drop to the 20s. Plan on covering/protecting any sensitive vegetation. The good news, the cold snap is brief, and temperatures warm back to the 60s by Monday of next week.

