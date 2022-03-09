Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers working on bill to suspend gas tax

By Hayley Mason
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you live in the metro Atlanta area, you have probably noticed that gas prices are rising daily.

Late this afternoon, state lawmakers began working on legislation to try to suspend gas taxes.

The move is being worked into an existing bill.

“The governor and speaker and myself are all supportive of trying to eliminate the gas tax in this time period so we are taking steps through our legislature as quickly as we possibly can to get relief for our Georgians,” said Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Duncan says they are working to get the bill drafted and on its way through the committees as soon as possible. After that, both the House and Senate will have to vote on it. If it passes, it will be sent to the governor to sign.

So, what will that mean for your wallet?

Currently, Georgia’s gas tax is 29 cents for regular gas and 33 cents for diesel. This bill would suspend those taxes for a couple of months.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock told us earlier this week he is working on legislation in Washington to cut federal gas taxes for much longer.

If you believe that a gas station is price gouging, there is a way to report them. Just head to consumer.georgia.gov.

