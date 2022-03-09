How to report gas price gouging in the state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some drivers have already complained to CBS46 about gas stations scamming them with unethically high prices at the pump.

Georgia is currently in a state of emergency, which means price gouging is strictly prohibited.

Violators can be fined between $2,000 and $15,000 per violations.

Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says the state is watching closely for criminal activity.

“There’s nothing we can do about prices being escalated, they are escalated because of the geopolitical events around the world and certainly we’re going to make sure that nobody is out there intentionally trying to gouge consumers because it’s wrong, it’s illegal, and I hope to see them prosecuted if they’re doing it,” said Duncan.

Consumers can report suspected price gouging by calling Georgia’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600.

Georgia’s state of emergency is currently set to expire March 27.

