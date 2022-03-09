Mental health counseling now mandatory for East Point Police

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point Police responding to a gruesome or traumatic scene must undergo mental health counseling as part of a new department policy.

The initiative is an effort to help those who spend their lives helping others, explained East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan.

“We’ve had officers see burning victims in cars, we’ve had officers see deceased children,” said Chief Buchanan. “That is very traumatic.”

Since the policy was put into place, Chief Buchanan said two groups of officers went into counseling after responding to fatal accidents.

“In this profession, if it’s voluntary, it’s not going to happen. A lot of officers want to maintain the macho attitude, but we know through research it’s a real issue,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan hopes mandatory counseling will help the department retain current officers, attract new officers, and build a healthier department.

Research shared with CBS46 from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) reported the average life expectancy of a police officer in the United States is 22 fewer years than a civilian.

Officers also report higher rates of health problems like heart disease and mental health issues, resulting in more divorce, substance abuse, and suicide. Chief Buchanan said counseling can help mitigate the negative long-term side effects from the job.

Other law enforcement agencies across the metro may require officers to undergo an emotional debriefing with a psychiatrist after a traumatic incident, but the chief says this is different – knowing first-hand how beneficial counseling can be.

“To have someone listen, understand and give remedies and help me think of things in a better light is beneficial for me,” said Chief Buchanan. “That’s what we want for our officers as well.”

The new department policy comes as state lawmakers address the mental health epidemic with a new bill. Bipartisan HB 1013 would require insurance companies to cover mental health like medical conditions. The legislation was approved by the Georgia House and now heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.