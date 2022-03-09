Multiple-vehicle crash closes all westbound lanes of I-20 near Capital Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A portion of I-20 westbound is closed near Capital Avenue due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to a five-car wreck with entrapment Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. They say the male patient was conscious and alert throughout the extrication process.

Two people are being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Three westbound lanes remain closed at this time. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.

APD is investigating.

#BREAKING 5 car crash shuts down I-20 WB near Capital Avenue 🚨 @ATLFireRescue confirms entrapment. Units on scene now — Allen Devlin (@AllenCBS46) March 9, 2022

