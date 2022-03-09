Advertisement

Multiple-vehicle crash closes all westbound lanes of I-20 near Capital Avenue

A portion of I-20 westbound is closed near Capital Avenue due to a multiple-vehicle crash.
A portion of I-20 westbound is closed near Capital Avenue due to a multiple-vehicle crash.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A portion of I-20 westbound is closed near Capital Avenue due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to a five-car wreck with entrapment Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. They say the male patient was conscious and alert throughout the extrication process.

Two people are being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Three westbound lanes remain closed at this time. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.

APD is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

85 people arrested in Gwinnett County
65 people arrested in Gwinnett County
Campris Tyrique Hill has been named a murder suspect in Villa Rica.
Villa Rica Police looking for murder suspect
splat or water bead guns
Sandy Springs Police warning teens shooting people with water bead guns
High school athletic director Kenneth Miller pushing back against possible suspension
Tri-Cities High School athletic director pushes against suspension consideration