New greenspace opens on Atlanta’s Upper Westside

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After more than 25 years, a greenspace once closed to the public opens again on Atlanta’s westside.

On Tuesday, Atlanta unveiled its latest jewel, Hill at Waterworks, which is a small space with mighty views. From the Hill, you can get an incredible view of the Buckhead, Midtown and downtown skylines.

During Tuesday’s special event, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, “it’s time for residents and businesses here to enjoy this reclaimed greenspace with views like this. You guys have all known that this view was here but with the tree canopy the way it is, you can really see a lot of the city right now.”

The two-acre greenspace is a quarter century in the making. Fencing around the site was put up more than 25 years ago for safety reasons during the 1996 Olympic games.

The Commissioner of Atlanta Watershed Management, Mikita Browning, described the opening of the Hill, “Instead of calling this 25 years in the making, I would call this 25 years in the reawakening of a beautiful parcel of land with sweeping views of the city’s skyline that will add to the city’s portfolio of public greenspace.”

Fencing around the two-acre site finally came down thanks to a grassroots initiative by the Upper Westside Improvement District and the nonprofit Friends of Waterworks.

Executive Director of the Upper Westside CID Elizabeth Hollister spoke about the need for more parks.

“The three surrounding neighborhoods of Berkley Park and Marietta Street artery and Blandtown, still do not have any city of Atlanta parks, so these two and a half acres are fulfilling an important parks deficit,” Hollister said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.