Sandy Springs Police warning teens shooting people with water bead guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Daniel Castle was out on his daily walk in Sandy Springs when it turned into a frightening ordeal.

“I hear a truck speed up and I hear pop, pop, pop. [The bullets] hit me in the neck, shoulders, back, elbow, and the first thing I did was keep my head down and wait till they were finished,” said Castle

Police say he was the victim of two teens shooting him with water beads or Splat Balls. When the shooting had stopped Castle said he looked up, noted the type of vehicle and license plate, and called 911.

“Two weapons were recovered both of them were determined to be pellet guns or gel ball style weapons that are manufactured as toys but in this case, they were being used as a tool to cause terror in pedestrians,” said Sgt. Salvador Ortega of Sandy Springs police.

Police are warning against teens in metro #Atlanta randomly shooting people in the community with Splat balls or water beads. Several have been arrested and in some cases face felony charges. Police believing it is linked to a #TikTok challenge. Details @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/QtcrWGClgN — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 8, 2022

Sandy Springs isn’t the only department dealing with the problem. The latest warning coming from Peachtree City police on the same issue of teens randomly targeting people out in the community.

And two weeks ago, Milton police were dispatched to two incidents in one week. Both involved juveniles either shooting people at random or hitting bystanders.

Police said the pellet’s hit feels similar to a paintball gun. And it’s not just the damage the pellets could do to someone’s eye police are worried about.

“Some of the Splatter Ball guns look very much like toys, multi colored, bright colors, but there are a few out there that really look like they mimic real guns,” said Cpt. Charles Bartow, of Milton police.

Police also believe the shootings around the metro are linked to a Tik Tok known as the Orbeez challenge.

For Castle he said he was thankful of the response from Sandy Spring police and he wants all teens to think carefully before engaging in this type of behavior.

“The most concerning to me was what if they had hit my c-spine. what if they had hit my eyes. something could have happened to me that didn’t then allow me to take care of my family,” Castle said.

The teens arrested by Sandy Springs police are facing a number of charges including a felony charge. They said there has also been reports of people being shot in the city of Atlanta and in Cobb County.

