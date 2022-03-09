Tri-Cities High School athletic director pushes against suspension consideration

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Tri-Cities High School athletic director recorded slamming a student up against a wall. The school board is now considering suspending Kenneth Miller over this confrontation but Miller argues his actions may have actually saved lives by preventing a school shooting.

Miller’s attorney says his client only got rough with the student who had a gun because he was trying to protect himself. Footage released by the attorney representing Miller shows Miller questioning a student who he said he saw on security footage pass a bookbag with a gun to another student.

“Anytime you have a gun and weapons on campus, plus a hostile environment where students have already been in altercations that day and things of that nature, yes, we could have possibly prevented something,” said Miller.

Miller said when he confronted the student, things took a turn.

“That young lady later became very belligerent, screaming, yelling, cursing, slaps my hand, and hits me. And I restrained her,” said Miller.

Miller said he had no choice but to spring into action, in his own self defense, to protect others from a girl he believed was dangerous.

“All the students made it home safe that day, including the young lady. All of the faculty and staff made it home safe that day,” said Miller.

But Fulton County Schools says his actions could violate portions of the Georgia Professional Standard Commission. Originally, the school board was planning to terminate Miller, but has now reconsidered and will schedule a hearing to discuss possible suspension.

“I feel like accepting a suspension is totally unacceptable. Simply because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong,” Miller said.

A gun was found in the girl’s bookbag after the incident.

The district said they cannot comment because it’s an on-going investigation.

