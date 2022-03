ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A crime alert for the Villa Rica area of Carroll County.

Campris Tyrique Hill, 24, is wanted by the Villa Rica Police Department for aggravated assault and murder.

Police say it happened last week at the Hampton Court Apartments.

If you have any information, call the Villa Rica Police Department at 678-840-1317.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.