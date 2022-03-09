Voters reject spaceport plan long pursued by Georgia county

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county’s plan to buy land for launching commercial rockets has been rejected by voters in a referendum forced by opponents concerned about environmental and safety risks.

Unofficial election returns Tuesday showed a sizable majority of Camden County voters support blocking county officials from purchasing 4,000 acres for the project.

County commissioners have spent the past decade and more than $10 million pursuing Spaceport Camden as an economic engine that would attract supporting industries and tourists.

Commissioners have appealed a judge’s decision to allow the vote, arguing that Georgia’s constitution doesn’t allow voters to veto the project at the ballot box.

