YMCA of Metro Atlanta to participate in Peace Walk to honor Ambass. Young’s 90th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is participating in a Peace and Reconciliation Walk on March 10 to honor Ambassador Andrew Young’s 90th birthday.

The walk will begin at Centennial Olympic Park at 10 a.m. and end around Noon at the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park with the unveiling of an Ambassador Young statue.

YMCA volunteers, members and staff will participate with the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA team and others.

The Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA, located in Southwest Atlanta, has played a crucial role in supporting its communities and neighbors.

As Atlanta has grown over the years, the YMCA has also evolved to meet the changing needs of our community. By providing impactful services and support networks, and building bridges between people from all backgrounds, the Y has maintained its relevance, helping to create stronger, more cohesive communities for all.

