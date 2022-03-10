7 people, including youth minister, arrested for child porn in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Seven people, including a youth minister, have been arrested in Rome in connection to child pornography and a child was rescued from the youth minister’s home, according to Floyd County Police Department.

Those arrested include 64-year-old Jackie Steve Autry, 26-year-old Richard Alan Castleman, 27-year-old Jason Michael Gass, 23-year-old Tyler Antonio Johnson, 25-year-old Austin Wray Perkins and 24-year-old Joab Hayden Stewart. An unidentified teenager was also arrested.

Operation Spring Cleaning was a two-day sweep of the city of Rome, Cave Spring and the unincorporated area to investigate suspicious cyber activity that was relayed to the police department by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to a press release. Those tips described images of suspected child pornography, which were later confirmed in some cases where police found graphic depictions of sex acts with children between the ages of two and 12-years-old.

Investigators reportedly visited 21 locations during the course of this operation and made seven arrests. The juvenile who was rescued by police was living with a youth minister who was coaching the child about how to act in videos and also engaging in acts of child molestation. The child had no family for support and had been taken in by the man for care.

The Floyd County Police Department was assisted by the e United States Secret Service Cyber Crime Taskforce for Operation Spring Cleaning. The Secret Service examined 13 items of digital evidence while on location with investigators, totaling five terabytes of data. Police took custody of 26 other devices containing an additional five terabytes of data.

The police department says they expect to make more arrests.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.