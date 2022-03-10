Acworth Police officer shoots man reportedly armed with knives

Advertisement

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was shot by police officers in Acworth Wednesday night after officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Lake Park Ridge West.

Acworth Police says they encountered a man armed with knives when they arrived.

During the confrontation, a police officer shot the man. The man was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

