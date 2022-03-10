Advertisement

APD investigate double shooting in southeast Atlanta

APD investigate double shooting in southeast Atlanta
APD investigate double shooting in southeast Atlanta(MGN)
By Lauren Sennet
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Police responded to the incident around 1:35 a.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of Renault Road.

According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Additional officers responded to the 300 block of Macedonia Road where they found a second victim.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

There is no information on possible suspects or motives.

Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities searching for suspected gunman in shooting that killed 2, injured juvenile
Largest inflation spike in 40 years
Mask mandate extended for airline flights and public transportation
A scrap metal fire broke out near a southwest Atlanta railyard.
Scrap metal plant fire breaks out at Atlanta railyard
Gov. Kemp qualifies to run for re-election in Georgia