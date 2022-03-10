APD investigate double shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Police responded to the incident around 1:35 a.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of Renault Road.

According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Additional officers responded to the 300 block of Macedonia Road where they found a second victim.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

There is no information on possible suspects or motives.

