Atlanta Police looking for 3 persons of interest connected to BeltLine shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police held a press conference today at 3 p.m. to talk about the homicide that happened near the Atlanta Beltline on Feb. 26.

A man who had been shot was discovered around 7:45 a.m. near Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue.

During the press conference, Atlanta PD revealed they are looking for 3 persons of interest. Police were able to obtain surveillance video from the area that appears to show 3 people breaking into a vehicle nearby. They also obtained video that shows 3 men following a woman on the BeltLine before the shooting.

APD is asking the owner of the car that was broken into and the woman on the BeltLine to contact them. They are also asking anyone with information about that night to give them a call.

Additionally, APD said that the reward related to the case has been increased to $35,000. A portion of the reward is from Crime Stoppers and the rest is from family and friends of the deceased.

The shooting is believed to have happened between 9 p.m. Feb. 25 and when the body was discovered.

The man was later identified as 60-year-old Thomas Arnold. Friends told CBS46 that they believe Arnold may have been walking home from a bar Friday night when he was killed.

