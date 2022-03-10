Atlanta Taxpayer Assistance Center open for face-to-face IRS help this Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Internal Revenue Service announced their Saturday hours at the Atlanta Taxpayer Assistance Center.

Face-to-face help will be available, with no appointment needed, on March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Atlanta TAC at 401 W. Peachtree St. NW is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for COVID-19.

Visitors may be required to wear face masks and social distance.

IRS employees will be available to assist anyone with a question about a tax bill or needing help resolving a tax problem.

If these employees are not available, they will receive a referral for these services. Foreign language interpreters will also be available. The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services.

The following services will be available:

“TACs will be open on Saturday to help taxpayers who need face-to-face help but can’t get away from work on weekdays,” said IRS Spokesperson Aaron Wiley. “Taxpayers can make an appointment for help during the week, but they can just walk-in for assistance March 12.”

IRS Free File

No tax return preparation will be available at the IRS TAC. Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish. Free help preparing tax returns is available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites in Atlanta. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

People should check IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help before traveling to the office to ensure it will be open. Individuals visiting a TAC need to bring the following:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents

Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents

Bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds

