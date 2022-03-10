FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain & storms Friday night, major cold Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A very strong cold front arrives Friday night and brings us overnight storms, plummeting temperatures, flurries, and blustery cold this weekend.

Thursday Forecast:

Partly sunny and cool with highs near 60.

High: 58°

Average High: 64°

Chance of Rain: 20% AM

What You Need to Know:

Friday will be cloudy and cool through the day. Heavy rain arrives after 9pm Friday night and continues through 3am. Isolated severe storms with gusty winds may be embedded in the rain.

Isolated severe storms possible (cbs46)

Storms move through after 9pm Friday night (cbs46)

Temperatures plummet overnight into the mid 30s, and flurries and snow showers are likely in NW GA before sunrise.

Flurries & snow showers are likely around sunrise. (cbs46)

Saturday will be brutally windy and brutally cold. Actual temperatures struggle to reach 40, and wind chills remain in the 20s. Wind gusts above 40mph may bring down trees and cause power outages. The sun returns gradually through the day.

Winds gusts above 40mph (cbs46)

A hard freeze takes over Saturday night so make sure to cover sensitive plants. A warm-up takes over through the week next week.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.