FIRST ALERT: Strong storms Friday night, snow flurries and brutal wind chills Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a FIRST ALERT Saturday as a major winter storm moves over North Georgia. The storm will bring strong storms late Friday, snow flurries early Saturday morning, and strong winds coupled with cold temperatures throughout the day on Saturday.

First Alert Saturday (CBS46)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Rain chances increase late Friday. Expect widespread rain and scattered storms after 11p.m. Friday. Some of the storms could be strong/severe, especially south and east of I-85. The heavy rain and storms will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. The biggest threats in any severe storms will be strong damaging winds, very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado. Metro Atlanta is under a level 1 (out of 5) risk of severe weather. That means the severe weather risk for Atlanta is LOW. The risk is higher (level 2 out of 5) for areas southeast of Metro Atlanta.

Severe risk Friday night (CBS46)

SATURDAY:

As the cold air moves into Northwest Georgia, we’ll see flurries in far West and Northwest portions of the state. Accumulations will be highest in the Northwest Georgia mountains, where we could see up to 1″ of snow. Otherwise, totals will be light, with only a dusting to up to 0.5″ of snow.

Snow totals (CBS46)

It will be windy and very cold Saturday! Wind gusts Saturday could gust up to 45 mph. On top of that, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. Wind chills Saturday will be in the single digits in the North Georgia mountains. Wind chills in Metro Atlanta will only reach the 20s.

The good news, we will warm quickly next week! Highs Monday will reach the mid 60s.

