Authorities searching for suspected gunman in shooting that killed 2, injured child

Juan Escalante-Alarcon (Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has launched a double homicide investigation after two men were found dead Thursday morning.

At around 5 a.m., deputies received reports of a shooting along Tidwell Circle. Upon arrival, they found two men shot to death and a minor who was also shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forsyth County Sheriff believes the suspected shooter, who remains at-large, is 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross.

Escalante-Alarcon is wanted in connection to this investigation and on active warrants that include Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree.

Escalante-Alarcon is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087 or dial 9-1-1.

