Georgia Gov. Kemp talks about qualifying for re-election and gas tax

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The national average price of gas set another record overnight. The national average is now $4.32 per gallon.

Today, Gov. Brian Kemp says he hopes to suspend Georgia’s gas tax in days, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“We are working as we speak upstairs having a two month moratorium on state’s motor fuel tax that’s going to save people anywhere from 25 to 30 cents a gallon,” Kemp told CBS46.

“I’m hoping that gets to my desk sooner rather than later in the next few days. I don’t want to give a time frame because the legislature kind of in control of that but I spoke with the speaker and Lt. Gov. Everybody is on board with doing that. People just want to see relief at the pumps and we are going to give them that,” he went on.

Kemp also qualified to get on the ballot for re-election on Thursday. He was joined by his wife and two daughters at the State Capitol.

Well over 100 supporters also showed up to show their support of Kemp cheering and chanting “four more years.”

During his speech, Kemp said he has delivered on campaign promises made 5 years ago.

“We now have the strongest pro-life bill in the country,” Kemp said, referring to an abortion bill that bans the procedure after a fetus develops a heartbeat--the law is currently being held up in court because of lawsuits. “We have the nation’s top-rated election integrity measure, and we will have constitutional carry on the law books in the next few days,” Kemp said.

He also praised his pandemic policies of keeping Georgia open in spite of COVID-19.

“When it mattered the most, we chose freedom over government shutdowns,” Kemp said.

He went on to list reasons for his supporters not to vote for his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams who officially joined the race Tuesday.

“Stacey Abrams would bring Georgia’s record economic success to a screeching halt, and make no mistake Georgia under a governor Stacey Abrams would be one Covid-19 variant away from total and complete lockdown,” Kemp conjectured. He did not make mention of Republican opponents—or David Perdue in his speech. “Ive been focusing on Stacey Abrams,” Kemp told reporters. “We’ve been waiting on this day for 3 years and what we are going to have to overcome to win the nomination. We’re not taking for granted but are sights are focused on who the real opponent’s gonna be.”

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue qualified for the Georgia’s governor’s race Wednesday. Republicans Catherine Davis, Tom Williams, and Kandiss Taylor have also qualified for ballot for the governor’s seat.

