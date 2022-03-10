Gov. Kemp qualifies to run for re-election in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Governor Brian Kemp has filed paperwork to run for re-election in Georgia’s 2022 election.

Monday marked the first day of qualifying week at the State Capitol. Hundreds of candidates and their supporters and families lined up to file official documents to qualify for a chance to be on May 24th primary ballot.

Kemp, who won the last governor’s race in 2018, is expected to face Republican David Perdue in the primary. Perdue has yet to file his qualifying paperwork, but is set to do so before the week ends.

Gov. Kemp has filed qualifying docs to officially seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/ZpCQEfBHhB — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) March 10, 2022

Also in the race again is Democrat Stacey Abrams. Abrams, who ran against Kemp in the 2018 general election and lost, says

“Sadly, those are still the issues we need to focus on,” Abrams said of Kemp’s time as governor. “The last four years of inaction and ineptitude by the current governor means that I am simply trying again to do what’s right for Georgia, and I believe this time we will get it done.”

The Kemp campaign responded with a statement saying, “If Stacey Abrams had it her way, Georgia businesses would have spent the last two years shuttered, children would have been barred from their classrooms, government mandates would rule the everyday lives of Georgia families, and woke politics would be the law of the land.” The campaign went on to claim Abrams sees the governor’s seat as just a stepping stone to the White House.

Supporters chant "four more years" as Governor Kemp walks out of qualifying room to make his campaign speech. pic.twitter.com/KimeAzqrRG — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) March 10, 2022

Abrams is currently the only qualifying democratic candidate to file for a run for Georgia’s governor.

