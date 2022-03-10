Hundreds of Delta pilots protest flight schedules to disrupt travel

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several Delta Airline pilots won’t be boarding any planes Thursday morning, instead they will be protesting their current flight schedules.

CBS46 was informed that hundreds of Delta pilots will be dressed in their uniforms protesting outside the Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport starting at 10 a.m.

Pilots will be picketing near the south terminal departure level near door one and door five.

In the following statement Delta told CBS46 this will not impact any flights and they are working to address the issue.

“This informational exercise by some of our off-duty pilots will not disrupt our operation for our customers. All of our pilot schedules meet or exceed safety requirements set by FAA as well as those outlined in our pilot contract. As we continue to deliver industry leading operational reliability and recover our network, we are also balancing ways to improve schedules for our pilots. All of our people, including our pilots, are working hard to restore our airline and deliver for our customers as we emerge from the pandemic. We are grateful for and proud of their efforts.”

Pilots said the current scheduling practices are putting too much pressure on them. They said the flight schedules are forcing them to fly for long strenuous trips, too often and it causing fatigue.

The pandemic forced many airlines to furlough pilots but now airline companies are desperately trying to fill these positions

The FAA is also now allowing universities to reduce the number of logged flight hours needed for aviation students to graduate from 1500 hundred to 1,000. Middle Georgia State University is the only approved school in the state offering these options for aviation students.

