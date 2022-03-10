Lawrenceville police officer shot during struggle with mental health patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lawrenceville police officer was shot late Wednesday night during a confrontation with a male patient who escaped from Summit Ridge Hospital.

According to a press release, officers were called to the hospital where the patient had been involuntarily committed for a mental health condition around 10:30 p.m. March 9.

The patient was located behind the hospital and police officers and hospital staff attempted to de-escalate the situation. However, the patient attempted to disarm one of the officers and the officer was shot in the struggle.

The other police officer then shot the patient and regained control of the officer’s gun.

The wounded officer was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital and was treated and released. The patient is in the intensive care unit at the same hospital but it stable.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting since it involved a police officer.

