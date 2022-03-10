Peace and Reconciliation: Peace Walk celebrating Andrew Young’s 90th birthday to begin in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A walk honoring peace and reconciliation is set to take place in downtown Atlanta Thursday morning. It’s all part of a four day celebration honoring civil rights icon, former Atlanta mayor and UN Ambassador Andrew Young as he turns 90 years young.

The Andrew Young Peace Walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Centennial Olympic Park and end around noon at the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park with the unveiling of an Ambassador Young statue. The 1.5 mile, which will feature performances from Georgia state, Berkmar High School, Drew Charter School, and Booker T. Washington, will pass by the Mercedes Benz Stadium and Andrew Young International Boulevard.

Ambassador Young chose the theme, “Peace and Reconciliation” for his 90th birthday saying “there has never been a time when our world needed to embrace peace and reconciliation more than today”. He added that he hopes people walk with the purpose of reconciling with each other and sending a message about the importance of peace and friendship.

On Wednesday, Young, a lifelong pastor, held a “Global Prayer for World Peace” to reflect on the need to love one another. He referenced the ongoing war in Ukraine, bearing the country’s colors on his tie.

“Never in my lifetime have I known so much rancor, so much hatred, so much bitterness, so much fear, so much potential calamity,” the former congressman said about the onslaught in Ukraine. “I can’t sleep at night.”

Young ended the sermon asking God to bring people together on “a loving planet that somehow survives all the trials and tribulations and terrors of our time.”

Public participation in the walk is encouraged. Organizations and individuals can register here.

