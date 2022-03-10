Pepsi invests $260 million towards manufacturing expansion in Dekalb

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Kemp announced PepsiCo Beverages North America - more commonly known as Pepsi - plans to invest $260 million towards expanding its manufacturing facility in the City of Tucker.

The expansion will create at least 136 full-time jobs, increasing the company’s total workforce in DeKalb County to over 600 full-time jobs.

“We are excited that another division of PepsiCo has chosen Georgia to grow their operations,” said Governor Kemp. “We applaud the City of Tucker and send our great thanks to them and to our economic development partners in DeKalb County and the City of Tucker, in addition to the Technical College System of Georgia for their continued efforts to create jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

Pepsi will expand its facility at 1644 Rock Mountain Boulevard by more than 260,000 square feet.

The expanded advanced manufacturing plant will increase production five-fold by 2025, making it one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the company portfolio.

“The competitive landscape for economic development projects extends far and wide in Georgia,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We are delighted that PBNA has decided to deepen the roots they have planted here in DeKalb County. We are proud to be a part of this exciting public/private partnership that will spur job creation and economic growth.”

“This is great news for Tucker and for DeKalb County. The magnitude of the investment PBNA is making and the quality of jobs they are creating will have a significant and ongoing impact here in Tucker for years to come,” said Tucker Mayor Frank Auman. “We work hard to attract new business to Tucker, but it’s even more important to retain our existing businesses. When a leader like PBNA doubles down here with an investment of this scale, it speaks highly of Tucker’s efforts, and we’re proud to support them in every way we can.”

